Four civilians killed as India targeted civilians in Kashmir: ISPR

At least four civilians have died after Indian border forces targeted the civilian population in Azad Kashmir’s Bagsar and Nikial sectors along the Line of Control, Pakistan Army’s media wing said Wednesday.

In a statement, the ISPR said that one civilian was also injured by “unprovoked” ceasefire violations by the Indian soldiers.

“Pak Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” ISPR’s DG said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, a civilian was injured in Indian firing along the Line of Control in Bagsar sector, the ISPR had said. The man was identified as Babar Hussain, a resident of Mehtika village.

Skirmishes between Pakistani and Indian forces along the heavily militarized Line of Control have increased since New Delhi unilaterally ended the autonomous status of the India-occupied Kashmir in August 2019.