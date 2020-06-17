Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Four civilians killed as India targeted civilians in Kashmir: ISPR

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Four civilians killed as India targeted civilians in Kashmir: ISPR

File photo: AFP

At least four civilians have died after Indian border forces targeted the civilian population in Azad Kashmir’s Bagsar and Nikial sectors along the Line of Control, Pakistan Army’s media wing said Wednesday.

In a statement, the ISPR said that one civilian was also injured by “unprovoked” ceasefire violations by the Indian soldiers.

“Pak Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” ISPR’s DG said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, a civilian was injured in Indian firing along the Line of Control in Bagsar sector, the ISPR had said. The man was identified as Babar Hussain, a resident of Mehtika village.

Skirmishes between Pakistani and Indian forces along the heavily militarized Line of Control have increased since New Delhi unilaterally ended the autonomous status of the India-occupied Kashmir in August 2019.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China Kashmir Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
India, Pakistan, China, Kashmir
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.