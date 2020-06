Five people injured

Five labourers were killed and five injured after a fire erupted at an oil depot in Faisalabad's Sudhar Monday night.

The blaze was brought under control after five hours.

The fire erupted after a boiler exploded because of a worker's recklessness, said the factory owner.

There were 12 to 13 workers inside the factory after the fire erupted, according to the authorities, adding that they have also asked for an initial report of the fire. The real cause has yet to be ascertained.