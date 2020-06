No casualties reported so far, rescue operation underway

A fire erupted at a factory producing ghee near Rawalpindi's Kalyam Mor Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke and huge flames were seen rising from the godown owned by a private company, according to witnesses.

As soon as the fire started, five cars of Rescue 1155 were called to the site. Two ambulances, two special equipment vehicles and more than several fire trucks have reached the site.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The rescue operation is still underway.