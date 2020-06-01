Fire erupts at a warehouse in Karachi’s Lea Market

95% fire put out, no lives lost: firemen

A fire erupted at a warehouse located in Karachi's Lea Market Monday afternoon.

The fire started in the morning after which it spread. Four fire trucks were immediately called to put out the fire.

The warehouses stored sandals and confectioneries. According to rescue officials, all the supplies inside have been burnt to ashes. "Almost 95% of the fire has been put up and things are under control," one of the firemen said.

The warehouse was located on the ground floor of a residential building. The building has been evacuated and no lives have been lost nor injuries reported.

The firemen have added that the cause of the blaze has not been determined yet. "We will only be able to say something once the fire has been completely put out and the area is cooled."