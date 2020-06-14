Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
FIA arrests two men for blackmailing woman in Rohri

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
FIA arrests two men for blackmailing woman in Rohri

The cybercrime wing of the FIA has arrested two men for blackmailing a woman in raids conducted in Rohri and Saleh Pat, an official said Sunday.

Amjad Abbasi, the FIA’s assistant director in Sukkur, said that the arrests were made on the complaint of a woman working at a private firm.

The official said that the men have been accused of blackmailing woman with indecent pictures and videos. The raiding team has found pictures and videos in their phones.

He added that an FIR against them has been registered against them under cybercrime act.

