FC set up isolation, quarantine centres for women, soldiers in Bajaur

The virus has so far claimed 661 lives in KPThe Frontier Corps have set up an isolation centre for women and a separate quarantine facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.The quarantine facility for FC soldiers has 600 beds. So far, no case of coronavirus has been reported in the facility, according to the officials.The virus has so far claimed 661 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the total number of known cases in the province has reached 17,450.