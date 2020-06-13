Fares for special flights from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan fixed

The government has fixed the price of tickets for economy class seats on special PIA flights bringing back Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia.

The special flights taking passengers from the Kingdom to Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan will now charge economy class passengers 1,861 Saudi Riyal equivalent to Rs81,553.

People in Saudi who want to buy their tickets do not have to contact the Pakistani embassy and can instead directly contact the PIA office or visit their website.

Travel agents can also be used. It has, however, been made clear that if an agent is found selling tickets for higher prices, strict action will be taken against them.

A notice of the development has also been issued by the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia.