Saturday, June 13, 2020  | 20 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Fares for special flights from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan fixed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Fares for special flights from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan fixed

Photo: AFP

The government has fixed the price of tickets for economy class seats on special PIA flights bringing back Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia.

The special flights taking passengers from the Kingdom to Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan will now charge economy class passengers 1,861 Saudi Riyal equivalent to Rs81,553.

People in Saudi who want to buy their tickets do not have to contact the Pakistani embassy and can instead directly contact the PIA office or visit their website.

Travel agents can also be used. It has, however, been made clear that if an agent is found selling tickets for higher prices, strict action will be taken against them.

A notice of the development has also been issued by the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PIA Saudi Arabia ticket prices
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PIA, pakistan, saudi arabia, embassy, tickets, prices, economy class, nationals, travel agent
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Police arrest 8 suspects, donkey over gambling charges
Police arrest 8 suspects, donkey over gambling charges
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.