Fake accounts case: Zardari’s exemption request approved over coronavirus fears

An accountability court in Islamabad approved on Wednesday former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s exemption from appearance over coronavirus fears.

The court was hearing the money laundering and Park Lane references, both of which are a part of the fake accounts case.

Farooq H Naek, who is representing Talpur, filed the exemption request and said that old people are more vulnerable to the virus. “Zardari and Faryal are above 60 years,” read the request. Even the WHO has said that lockdown should be implemented again, he said, adding that people who can’t come to court should be allowed to record video statements.

NAB, on the other hand, has submitted a petition to indict the siblings in the money laundering case. Zardari’s lawyer Latif Khosa raised objections and said that his client can’t be indicted till he appears in court.

Khosa and Naek seemed to have opposing opinions on the matter of video hearings. Naek said that they can help with the case delay, while Khosa claimed that there is no way of making sure that all parties are in attendance during video conferences.

The bureau told the court that it has taken all measures to indict Anwar Majeed during a video hearing.

The case has been adjourned till July 7.