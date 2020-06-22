Faisalabad police arrest cricketers over lockdown violation

Police in Faisalabad have arrested nine local cricketers because they had violated the lockdown aimed to contain the spread of coronavirus by organising a cricket tournament.

According to Assistant Commissioner Ayub Bukhari, they carried out a raid at a ground in Faisalabad’s Badar Colony and arrested nine cricketers and organisers of the tournament.

Bukhari said around 250 people had gathered in the ground to watch the match. Police have registered a case against the cricketers and organisers of the tournament.

All the players were shifted to a quarantine facility after they were arrested. The police have also seized 31 motorcycles and their cricket kits.