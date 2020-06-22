Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Faisalabad police arrest cricketers over lockdown violation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Faisalabad police arrest cricketers over lockdown violation

Police in Faisalabad have arrested nine local cricketers because they had violated the lockdown aimed to contain the spread of coronavirus by organising a cricket tournament.

According to Assistant Commissioner Ayub Bukhari, they carried out a raid at a ground in Faisalabad’s Badar Colony and arrested nine cricketers and organisers of the tournament.

Bukhari said around 250 people had gathered in the ground to watch the match. Police have registered a case against the cricketers and organisers of the tournament.

All the players were shifted to a quarantine facility after they were arrested. The police have also seized 31 motorcycles and their cricket kits.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Faisalabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.