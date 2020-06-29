Faisalabad: Five men killed after jail release

Five men, including three brothers, were killed after being released from jail in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala Monday morning.

Ten men were in a wagon and returning to their village when gunmen on motorcycles stopped the vehicle and opened fire on it.

Five injured men have been shifted to Mian Muhammad Munshi Hospital.

The police said that the suspects were jailed two years ago for killing a man in their village. They were acquitted recently. The men have been killed by the son of the man they murdered, the police added.

A case has been registered.