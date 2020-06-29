Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Faisalabad: Five men killed after jail release

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Faisalabad: Five men killed after jail release

Five men, including three brothers, were killed after being released from jail in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala Monday morning.

Ten men were in a wagon and returning to their village when gunmen on motorcycles stopped the vehicle and opened fire on it.

Five injured men have been shifted to Mian Muhammad Munshi Hospital.

The police said that the suspects were jailed two years ago for killing a man in their village. They were acquitted recently. The men have been killed by the son of the man they murdered, the police added.

A case has been registered.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets 'revolutionary' new vaccine
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets ‘revolutionary’ new vaccine
Nusrat Abbasi takes on PPP leaders in explosive SA speech
Nusrat Abbasi takes on PPP leaders in explosive SA speech
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.