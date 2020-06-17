Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Faisalabad coronavirus patient denied ventilator despite critical condition: relative

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Faisalabad coronavirus patient denied ventilator despite critical condition: relative

Photo: Allied Hospital/Facebook

A woman, suspected to be a coronavirus patient, was reportedly denied a ventilator at the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad after she was brought to the emergency ward, her family said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident shot by another woman, a relative of the patient, went viral on social media.

She said that the nurse at the hospital kept trying to give oxygen to the patient through a pump but did not shift her to the empty ventilators despite multiple requests.

She also said that they had to wait for the doctor for four hours.

The hospital management, on the other hand, said that not every patient who comes in needs a ventilator.

“There’s a misconception among people that even a small breathing problem requires a ventilator,” a doctor said. “It is, however, not true. Patients are only shifted on ventilators when the doctor advises them to.”

He added that even setting up a ventilator requires time as a monitor has to be connected to it.

Previously, patients at the hospital had also complained of low oxygen pressure there. The hospital, however, did not take any action.

Allied Hospital Faisalabad
 
