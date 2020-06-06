Fact check: The HEC isn’t promoting university students without examinations

There has been news circulating on social media for the last few days that the Higher Education Commission has allowed the promotion of university students without examinations.

It also said that the commission had decided to stop all online classes. The HEC has, however, declared the news fake.

In a tweet on Saturday, the commission said, “HEC is addressing students’ concerns regarding online classes and exams but promoting students without examination is out of [the] question.”

Earlier this week, students from across the country gathered outside the HEC’s office in Islamabad, demanding their full semester fee be waived.

They claimed that the online classes that the varsities conduct only include daily lectures and recordings for which students use their own resources such as WiFi and mobile internet.

They have demanded that they be promoted to the next semester without examinations and their fees reduced by 50%.