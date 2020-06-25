Thursday, June 25, 2020  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Facebook to warn people before they share an old story

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
File photo: AFP

Facebook said on Thursday it is introducing a new feature on its site that will tell people that the article they are sharing is more than 90 days old.

“Today, we’re starting to globally roll out a notification screen that will let people know when news articles they are about to share are more than 90 days old,” the social networking website said in a statement.

It said that the new feature was being introduced so the people could make informed decisions about what to share on Facebook.

“The notification screen will appear when people click the share button on articles older than 90 days, but will allow people to continue sharing if they decide an article is still relevant,” Facebook said.

The social networking site said their internal research has found that the timeliness of an article is an important piece of context that helps people decide what to read, trust and share.

