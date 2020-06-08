Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
Adviser to former Balochistan CM dies of coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Adviser to former Balochistan CM dies of coronavirus

Former adviser to Balochistan CM Dur Mohammad Nasir. Photo: Samaa Digital

Adviser to former Balochistan CM Dur Mohammad Nasir died of coronavirus on Monday. He was aged 62.

Nasir was a senior figure of the Balochistan Awami Party. He had been under treatment at a Karachi hospital.

The former provincial adviser hailed from Duki district and was a nephew of PML-N leader Yaqoob Khan Nasir.

He served as the adviser to the then Balochistan CM on industries during the former PML-N tenure.

Nasir left the PML-N for BAP before the 2018 general elections in the country. He, however, could not succeed in the election.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan expressed his profound grief over the demise of the former provincial adviser.

In his statement, Khan extended his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Nasir’s family.

