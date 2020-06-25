Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Every MNA is contender for PM in parliamentary system: analyst

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Says Chaudhry tried to defend his leader by blaming others

In the parliamentary system, every MNA is a contender for the prime minister’s slot, prominent analyst Suhail Warraich told SAMAA TV Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of his party are unhappy with Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry after he gave an interview to Warraich for the Voice of America earlier this week.

The interview was also discussed in Monday’s cabinet meeting where, SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik said, PTI minister Faisal Vawda pointed out that there are two ministers in the meeting who think they are the contenders for the PM’s slot.

Warraich said there are two points of view in the country. One that says PM Khan doesn’t have a vision to lead the country and the other that says he doesn’t have a good team.

“Fawad sahab can’t say that everything is alright because it would be difficult to digest,” Warraich said, referring to Chaudhry’s remarks.

“He had chosen an easy way and said that the team was bad,” the analyst said. “In my opinion, he chose this way to save his leader and to keep PTI’s flag up.”

In the interview, Chaudhry had said that there were differences among Jahangir Tareen, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar. He claimed that the rifts hurt the party and forced its “political class” to part ways with the PTI.

“As soon as the PTI government was formed, quarrels among Qureshi, Umar and Tareen began,” Chaudhry had said. “Tareen used his influence to get Umar removed from the cabinet and later Umar got Tareen out.”

According to Nadeem Malik, the two ministers that Faisal Vawda referred to in the cabinet meeting were Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Warraich told Malik that everybody knows who got Jahangir Tareen removed from PM Khan’s inner circle. “Everyone knows that, all the stories have [already] been published.

“If someone says that Asad Umar is running the country or Shah Mehmood Qureshi sahab is very experienced and he could be the prime minister… he could be the next alternative," the analyst said. "What’s wrong with that!”

Warraich said there is nothing wrong with making “alternatives” and it shouldn’t be considered bad.
