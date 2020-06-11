Electricity price to increase if subsidy not given: NEPRA chief

Electricity price will go up if the power sector is not given subsidy, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority chairman said Thursday.

NEPRA Chairman Tauseef Farooqui said so while addressing an online seminar.

He said power distribution companies were under financial pressure due to the government’s policy of not to charge domestic consumers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Commercial and industrial activities are limited due to the pandemic, which has reduced recoveries,” Farooqui said.

“The recoveries of some companies have even dropped down to 40% in the past two months.”

Given the situation, he said, either the electricity price would be increased or the government would have to give subsidy.

The NEPRA chairman said they would do anything for consumers, but the government would have to decide on subsidy.