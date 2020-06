Eight markers near Faislabad’s Ghanta Ghar have been sealed over their failure to follow the coronavirus SOPs.

The Faisalabad administration has imposed a two-day lockdown in the city to control the spread of the virus.

Authorities said that they have sealed 622 shops, 91 markets, six shopping malls and 11 restaurants over their failure to follow the rules.

It is compulsory for shopkeepers to wear masks and gloves while they are at their shops, and ensure customers practice social distancing.