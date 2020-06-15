Monday, June 15, 2020  | 22 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Eidul Azha to fall on July 31: Fawad Chaudhry

Posted: Jun 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Eidul Azha to fall on July 31: Fawad Chaudhry

File photo

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry says the Zilhaj moon will be sighted on July 21 in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will fall on July 31.

He said people could use his ministry’s The Ruet application to track the moon’s location. The minister made the announcement in a Twitter post on Monday.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din, he called for an end to sectarian differences.

“We should set aside our sects and use science,” he said. “We gave the dates [of Islamic events of 2020] in our 2019 calendar.”

Chaudhry was of the opinion that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee needs to adopt technology and its scholars need to “wield themselves” in accordance with the requirements of today.

