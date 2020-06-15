Eidul Azha to fall on July 31: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry says the Zilhaj moon will be sighted on July 21 in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will fall on July 31.

He said people could use his ministry’s The Ruet application to track the moon’s location. The minister made the announcement in a Twitter post on Monday.

وزارت @MinistryofST کے کیلنڈر کے مطابق عید الضحیٰ 31جولائ 2020 بروز جمعہ ہو گی، 21 جولائ کو ذیاالحج کا چاند کراچی اور اس کے ارد گرد علاقوں میں دوربین سے واضع طور پر اور کئ علاقوں میں آنکھ سے بھی دیکھا جا سکے گا۔ چاند کی لوکیشن کیلئےآپ“رویت”ایپ بھی استعمال کرسکتے ہیں ۔ #EID — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 15, 2020

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din, he called for an end to sectarian differences.

“We should set aside our sects and use science,” he said. “We gave the dates [of Islamic events of 2020] in our 2019 calendar.”

Chaudhry was of the opinion that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee needs to adopt technology and its scholars need to “wield themselves” in accordance with the requirements of today.