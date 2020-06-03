Wednesday, June 3, 2020  | 10 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

ECP dismisses contempt case against Firdous Ashiq Awan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
ECP dismisses contempt case against Firdous Ashiq Awan

Photo: Online

The Election Commission dismissed on Wednesday a contempt case against former special assistant to PM on information Firdous Ashiq Awan.

A four-member bench dismissed the case over the continued absence of the petitioner, Khalid Mehmood, during the case hearings.

The case was filed over Awan’s November 23, 2019 tweet, in which she claimed that opposition parties have threatened the ECP. These are the same “elements” that criticised the electoral body for the failure of the result transmission system and not releasing Form 45 during the general elections in 2018, she had said.

She remarked that the opposition has become an example of political hypocrisy, adding that the petition against the PTI in the foreign funding case will be rejected.

On November 21, 2019, the Islamabad High Court disposed of two contempt notices against her. One was for tweeting on a government notification that had been challenged in court and another was for trying to influence court proceedings.

