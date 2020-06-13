Saturday, June 13, 2020  | 20 Shawwal, 1441
PIA fixes air fares for Pakistanis returning from Saudi Arabia

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PIA fixes air fares for Pakistanis returning from Saudi Arabia

Photo: AFP FILE

The Pakistan International Airlines has fixed economy class fares for Pakistani nationals returning from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s Embassy in Riyadh said Friday.

The economy class fare has been fixed at 1,861 Saudi riyals for Pakistanis returning via special PIA flights to Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Multan, the embassy said in a statement.

The fare for passengers travelling in economy plus class has been fixed at 2,182 riyals.

Pakistani nationals are not required to visit the embassy to get the tickets, the statement said.

They can get tickets from authorised travel agencies or book them online using the PIA website and application.

Action will be taken against travel agencies over-charging the passengers, the embassy warned.

