Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Doctors demand government imposes lockdown in Pakistan on WHO’s recommendation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Doctors demand government imposes lockdown in Pakistan on WHO’s recommendation

Residents shop at a wholesale market despite the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Karachi on June 10, 2020. (AFP)

Doctors in Karachi have demanded the government impose lockdown in the country on the recommendation of the World Health Organization to control the spread of coronavirus.

“We could have remained safe by imposing a lockdown and shutting down the whole country, and minimizing the cases,” Dr Mirza Ali Azhar of Pakistan Medical Association said at a press conference. “But we missed that gold hour.”

The doctor said that the WHO has recommended a lockdown in Pakistan but we took a “reverse” direction.

In a letter to the Punjab health minister on June 7, the WHO had asked Pakistan to impose “intermittent lockdowns” in targeted areas. It said that Pakistan didn’t fulfill “prerequisite conditions” before easing restrictions.

The WHO recommended that the government impose a lockdown for two weeks and ease it in the next two weeks.

The virus has so far killed 2,310 people in Pakistan, while the number of known cases in the country has exceeded 100,000.

Referring to the WHO’s letter, Dr Azhar said the government had lifted the lockdown when the whole world was imposing it.

“When the world is returning [to normal], we are thinking about imposing the lockdown again,” he added.

Pakistan’s top health official, however, has already ruled out any possibility of imposing a two-week lockdown across the country on WHO’s recommendation.

“The WHO only takes health-related factors into account while governments have to think of the public’s livelihoods as well,” PM’s aide on Dr Zafar Mirza told SAMAA TV Wednesday morning.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Coronavirus, Lockdown, Doctors
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Headlines 6pm: Three more PIA plane crash victims identified
Headlines 6pm: Three more PIA plane crash victims identified
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.