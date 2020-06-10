Doctors demand government imposes lockdown in Pakistan on WHO’s recommendation

Doctors in Karachi have demanded the government impose lockdown in the country on the recommendation of the World Health Organization to control the spread of coronavirus.

“We could have remained safe by imposing a lockdown and shutting down the whole country, and minimizing the cases,” Dr Mirza Ali Azhar of Pakistan Medical Association said at a press conference. “But we missed that gold hour.”

The doctor said that the WHO has recommended a lockdown in Pakistan but we took a “reverse” direction.

In a letter to the Punjab health minister on June 7, the WHO had asked Pakistan to impose “intermittent lockdowns” in targeted areas. It said that Pakistan didn’t fulfill “prerequisite conditions” before easing restrictions.

The WHO recommended that the government impose a lockdown for two weeks and ease it in the next two weeks.

The virus has so far killed 2,310 people in Pakistan, while the number of known cases in the country has exceeded 100,000.

Referring to the WHO’s letter, Dr Azhar said the government had lifted the lockdown when the whole world was imposing it.

“When the world is returning [to normal], we are thinking about imposing the lockdown again,” he added.

Pakistan’s top health official, however, has already ruled out any possibility of imposing a two-week lockdown across the country on WHO’s recommendation.

“The WHO only takes health-related factors into account while governments have to think of the public’s livelihoods as well,” PM’s aide on Dr Zafar Mirza told SAMAA TV Wednesday morning.