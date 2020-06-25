Thursday, June 25, 2020  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Doctor, paramedics celebrate birthday of coronavirus patient at Faisalabad hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
The 40-year-old man is not completely out of danger

Doctors and nursing staff threw a surprise birthday party for a coronavirus patient at Faisalabad’s Ghulam Muhammadabad hospital Thursday.

Forty-year-old Mazahir was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the virus a week ago. The staff at the hospital sang a song for him, cut a cake and presented him flowers.

The patient also spoke with his family on a video call. Mazahir's doctor also requested people to pray for his complete recovery.

“His condition is not completely out of danger but he is recovering,” Dr Qamar, the isolation ward in-charge, told SAMAA TV.

