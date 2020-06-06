Cynthia Ritchie accuses Rehman Malik of rape, he denies allegation

US blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie has accused former interior minister and incumbent Senator Rehman Malik of raping her, and former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani and Makhdoom Shahabuddin of manhandling her in 2011. The accusation has been denied by the PPP leaders.

“In 2011, I was raped by the former interior minister Rehman Malik. That’s right. I’ll say it again. I was raped by then interior minister Rehman Malik,” she said in a Facebook Live session Friday night. “I was physically manhandled by [former] federal health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin and PM Yousaf Gilani while he was staying at President House.”

Later, she wrote in a post that the “incident” occurred at the “IM’s house in ministers’ enclave in 2011” around the time of Osama Bin Laden’s assassination. “I thought it was a meeting about my visa but I was given flowers/ a drugged drink. I kept quiet.” She claimed that her family was recently attacked and she is “ready to face any accuser” now.

After the video, the hashtag #CynthiaIsPrideOfPakistan become one of the top trends in the country and intensified the exchange between the blogger and the PPP.

“I reject all her baseless allegations,” said Malik in a statement. He said that he would consider it an insult for him to respond to her defamatory accusations. Malik claimed that the blogger is only doing this to get back at the PPP for going to the FIA against her.

Gilani claimed that Ritchie has only come to Pakistan to malign the country. “Who has given her the right to do so?” he asked while speaking to ARY News. He claimed that his two sons have filed a defamation case against her for maligning former PM Benazir Bhutto on Twitter.

Multiple PPP workers had filed complaints against Ritchie on May 29. A letter was written to the FIA’s Islamabad office by PPP District President Advocate Shakeel Abbasi, urging the agency to take action against Ritchie. The letter, dated May 28, 2020, called the blogger’s remarks “extremely derogatory and slanderous”.

Ali Haider Gilani came in his father’s defence and claimed that he filed a complaint with the FIA Multan after which the blogger “decided to attack my father former prime minster Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani”.

I had gone to the @cybercrimefia against cynthia’s baseless allegations on our party leader, late Benazir Bhutto shaheed. So this #muftkhorcynthia decided to attack my father former prime minster Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani. He has responded to her filthy allegation.1/3 https://t.co/oHB8gIW3zj — Ali Haider Gilani (@ahaidergilani86) June 5, 2020

He said that Ritchie told him back in 2019 on a public WhatsApp group that she met his father “a few days back and he was a true gentleman”.

PML-N’s Hina Pervez Butt also spoke in Gilani’s favour. “He is one of the most respectful people I know. He knows how to treat women with respect,” she wrote on Twitter, adding that the allegations against him are baseless.

‘Years of harassment’

In her video, Ritchie said that she has faced harassment for a number of years now. She revealed she came to Pakistan in 2009 and shifted to the country in 2010. “I was invited by the PPP when [Asif Ali] Zardari was the president. Initially, things were quite pleasant and I was well facilitated. I had no idea about the political battles between the PPP and PTI,” she said.

“I was assisting the PTI on my own with their media strategy and the PPP was trying to draw me away from it.”

She claimed that over the years she has “received countless threats” against her life and rape threats.