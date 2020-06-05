Court stops Punjab govt from deciding chicken price on WhatsApp

The Lahore High Court stopped the Punjab government from deciding the price of chicken on WhatsApp after it learned that the provincial government no longer issues official notifications over the change in prices.

A poultry association told the court that they have been charging high prices because the government has not set any price. They said that the price is decided on WhatsApp messages and notifications are no longer issued.

They even said that the cost of feed has increased because of the lockdown, which is why chicken has become more expensive. In some markets, chicken is being sold for Rs350 per kilogramme.

The court has summoned a reply from the Punjab government on the matter.

Justice Jawad Hassan remarked that the court can’t allow chicken to become unaffordable for most people.