Court removes Ali Awan as local govt commission chairperson

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Awan is no longer the chairperson of the local government commission after the Islamabad High Court termed his appointment null and void on Tuesday.

The court announced the verdict on the request submitted by Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz. It was argued that the post was never advertised and Ali Awan was appointed without holding a discussion over other nominations.

The verdict was reserved on June 11.

The commission was formed on January 8 for a period of five years by the federal government. The local body representatives were told to implement the decisions that will be made by the commission.