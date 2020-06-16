Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court removes Ali Awan as local govt commission chairperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court removes Ali Awan as local govt commission chairperson

Photo: AFP

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Awan is no longer the chairperson of the local government commission after the Islamabad High Court termed his appointment null and void on Tuesday.

The court announced the verdict on the request submitted by Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz. It was argued that the post was never advertised and Ali Awan was appointed without holding a discussion over other nominations.

The verdict was reserved on June 11.

The commission was formed on January 8 for a period of five years by the federal government. The local body representatives were told to implement the decisions that will be made by the commission.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.