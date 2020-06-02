Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Court rejects Anwar Majeed’s bail plea in corruption cases

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Court rejects Anwar Majeed’s bail plea in corruption cases

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Islamabad High Court has turned down Omni Group head Anwar Majeed’s petition seeking bail in the fake bank accounts and money laundering cases.

Majeed is a close friend of former president Asif Ali Zardari and a key suspect in the case.

He’s also accused of making money illegally by showing employees of his sugar mills as farmers, according to findings of the Sugar Inquiry Commission.

On Tuesday, Justice Mohsin Ikhtiar and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz heard Majeed’s plea. The Omni Group chairperson had sought permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment, citing his “worsening health”.

The court, however, did not approve his bail.

