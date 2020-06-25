Thursday, June 25, 2020  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Court questions KP police performance after man ‘tortured’ in Peshawar

Posted: Jun 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Court questions KP police performance after man ‘tortured’ in Peshawar

Photo: file

The Peshawar High Court raised questions over the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for ‘torturing’ a man who posted against them on social media.

The court summoned the KP IG and CCPO on Thursday.

“What is happening in the KP police and where is the department headed?” asked Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan.

The judge said that the department should ensure that officers are promoted to the post of SHO after conducting their medical and physical tests.

The IG has been ordered to conduct a transparent investigation and punish those responsible so such a case is not reported in the future.

It was reported on Wednesday that four officers tortured and beat up a man in Peshawar for abusing them in a video posted on social media.

The man had posted the abusive video a few days ago, following which the police officers arrested him and brutally beat him up after removing his clothes.

A video of the attack went viral after which the officers, identified as Tehkal SHO Shehriyar Khan, Phandi IHS Zairullah, Tehkal FC Naeem and Tauseef, were suspended.

An FIR has also been lodged against them under the Police Act.

khyber pakhtunkhwa Peshawar high court Police
 
