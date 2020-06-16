Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court issues notices to respondents on sugar farmer’s petition

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Court issues notices to respondents on sugar farmer’s petition

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the respondents on the petition filed by the sugar farmers seeking to be included in the sugar commission hearing.

The court issued a written verdict in the case on Tuesday.

The case will be taken up on June 19 at 10am. The respondents have been allowed to present their arguments via video link.

According to the order, the additional attorney general told the court that the order to sell sugar for Rs70 per kilogramme is not being implemented.

Sugar farmers approached the court on June 13 seeking to be included as respondents in the sugar inquiry report case. 

Muhammad Ahsan Abdi, who hails from Rahim Yar Khan district, filed a petition requesting to be included as a necessary party in the case. He said that his rights and those of other farmers have been infringed by the ‘sugar mafia’. 

On June 11, the court restrained the government from taking any action on the basis of the sugar commission’s inquiry report for 10 days. Mill owners were directed to sell sugar for Rs70 per kilogramme until the next court hearing. 

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association had challenged the inquiry report on June 10. The petition said the inquiry report was “entirely unlawful” and led to an “unwarranted campaign of vilification and demonisation” against the country’s sugar mills, adding that it denied the “right to due process guaranteed to them by the Constitution”.

In a separate development on Monday, the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed anger on the matter. The judge hinted at lifting the stay order that stopped the government from acting against the sugar mill. There is no use of the order if the mills are not meeting the conditions, Justice Minallah said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court sugar commission
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.