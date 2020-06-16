Court issues notices to respondents on sugar farmer’s petition

The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the respondents on the petition filed by the sugar farmers seeking to be included in the sugar commission hearing.

The court issued a written verdict in the case on Tuesday.

The case will be taken up on June 19 at 10am. The respondents have been allowed to present their arguments via video link.

According to the order, the additional attorney general told the court that the order to sell sugar for Rs70 per kilogramme is not being implemented.

Sugar farmers approached the court on June 13 seeking to be included as respondents in the sugar inquiry report case.

Muhammad Ahsan Abdi, who hails from Rahim Yar Khan district, filed a petition requesting to be included as a necessary party in the case. He said that his rights and those of other farmers have been infringed by the ‘sugar mafia’.

On June 11, the court restrained the government from taking any action on the basis of the sugar commission’s inquiry report for 10 days. Mill owners were directed to sell sugar for Rs70 per kilogramme until the next court hearing.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association had challenged the inquiry report on June 10. The petition said the inquiry report was “entirely unlawful” and led to an “unwarranted campaign of vilification and demonisation” against the country’s sugar mills, adding that it denied the “right to due process guaranteed to them by the Constitution”.

In a separate development on Monday, the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed anger on the matter. The judge hinted at lifting the stay order that stopped the government from acting against the sugar mill. There is no use of the order if the mills are not meeting the conditions, Justice Minallah said.