Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif

Posted: Jun 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
File photo: AFP

An Islamabad accountability court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif in the toshakhana reference on NAB’s recommendation.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani are also being investigated in the case. On Thursday, accountability court III heard the case.

Since Nawaz is currently in the UK, the court ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to confirm the implementation of the warrants through the Pakistan Embassy in the UK.

Gilani and Zardari had filed exemption pleas from appearing before the court citing the coronavirus’ spread.

Their requests were accepted, but the court said Gilani should ensure his appearance on the day he will be indicted and Zardari shall also turn up to court at least once. The court then adjourned the hearing till June 30.

On May 29, the court issued Nawaz’s bailable arrest warrants in a case on the use of government vehicles.

