Court grants bail to Adil Zaman in weapon possession case

An additional district and sessions judge approved on Wednesday the bail of Adil Zaman, who is the brother of the prime suspect in the anchor Mureed Abbas murder case, in a weapon possession case.

He has been ordered to submit a Rs50,000 surety bond.

Adil was accused of providing a licenced gun to his Atif Zaman with which he shot his two business partners, Abbas and Khizer Hayat, in Karachi’s Defence on June 9, 2019.

The court has already granted bail to Adil in the murder case. He was arrested on October 10, 2019.