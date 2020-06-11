Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court gives govt three days to overcome fuel shortage

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court gives govt three days to overcome fuel shortage

Photo: Online

The Peshawar High Court has taken notice of the shortage of fuel across the country and ordered the federal government to resolve it in three days and submit a report.

Energy Minister Omar Ayub appeared in court on Thursday.

“We will try to improve the situation in the next three days,” said Ayub while speaking to reporters outside the court. We have made many arrests and FIRs have been registered too, he said. The Ministry of Energy, OGRA and FIA have taken joint action against those hoarding petrol on the orders of the PM. “We want to provide relief to the people.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also okayed strict action against those individuals found responsible for the shortage.

In the past week, ever since the government approved a cut in the petrol price, people were seen forming massive queues at petrol stations across the country and even complained of shortages.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Peshawar high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Headlines 6pm: Three more PIA plane crash victims identified
Headlines 6pm: Three more PIA plane crash victims identified
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 04 June |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 04 June | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.