Court gives govt three days to overcome fuel shortage

The Peshawar High Court has taken notice of the shortage of fuel across the country and ordered the federal government to resolve it in three days and submit a report.

Energy Minister Omar Ayub appeared in court on Thursday.

“We will try to improve the situation in the next three days,” said Ayub while speaking to reporters outside the court. We have made many arrests and FIRs have been registered too, he said. The Ministry of Energy, OGRA and FIA have taken joint action against those hoarding petrol on the orders of the PM. “We want to provide relief to the people.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also okayed strict action against those individuals found responsible for the shortage.

In the past week, ever since the government approved a cut in the petrol price, people were seen forming massive queues at petrol stations across the country and even complained of shortages.