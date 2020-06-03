Wednesday, June 3, 2020  | 10 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Court dismisses bail plea of suspects in Naqeebullah murder case

Posted: Jun 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2020
Court dismisses bail plea of suspects in Naqeebullah murder case

Photo: AFP

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi dismissed on Wednesday the bail plea of five former policemen in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

The suspects, who are in jail, were not presented in court because of the fears of the novel coronavirus.

Three witnesses have started recording their statements. The case has been adjourned till June 23.

Naqeebullah, a native of South Waziristan, was one of four people killed in a staged encounter by Anwar and 17 of his team members in Karachi’s Usman Khaskheli Goth in January 2018. Anwar had accused Naqeebullah of having connections with terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and the Islamic State.

An anti-terrorism court had, however, called these accusations “baseless”. It had declared Naqeebullah, Sabir, Nazir Khan and Ishaq innocent, and had indicted former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for extrajudicial killings.

Anwar and a former deputy superintendent of police are currently out on bail. Eight other policemen involved in the incident are in jail, while former SHOs Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib Shaikh are still absconding.

naqeebullah mehsud rao anwar
 
