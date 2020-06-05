Court defers decision on bail of 73-year-old COVID-19 positive prisoner

The Sindh High Court deferred on Friday the bail application of a 73-year-old prisoner who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

He is also suffering from asthma and chronic bronchitis, according to a statement released by the Justice Project Pakistan.

Akbar Minhas has been diagnosed with multiple life-threatening ailments by the jail authorities themselves, Barrister Muhammad Asad Ashfaq told a division bench, comprising Justice Omar Sial and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi. “Minhas is clearly extremely frail and in need of urgent medical attention and rehabilitative care,” Ashfaq added.

The lawyer said that the superintendent of the jail should send reports of seriously ill undertrial prisoners to the court for their release on bail under Section 397 of Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978.

The court, however, declined the request to shift Minhas to a private facility for treatment and directed the jail authorities to ensure that all possible medical assistance to him.

The hearing has been adjourned till August.

Minhas was arrested in July 2017 under sections 9 and 10 of National Accountability Bureau Ordinance, 1999 over alleged misappropriation of government land. Three people have already been released on bail in the case. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 21 along with hundreds of other prisoners from Karachi Central Jail.

“Elderly male prisoners with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable to the virus due to their compromised immune systems,” says the JPP. “The mortality rate in patients above the age of 50 is alarmingly high in Pakistan.” An 87-year-old prisoner Bahawal Khan at Karachi Central Jail lost his life to Covid-19 last week, raising concerns for others including Akbar.

With 553 reported infections including three deaths, Pakistan currently ranks among the top ten countries with the most cases of COVID-19 in prisons.

“Prisoners are wards of the state and it is the state’s responsibility to protect them,” said JPP Executive Director Sarah Belal. “Minhas has not been proven guilty of any crime and has already spent three years in jail and should not be handed the death sentence that this pandemic is for vulnerable prison populations”.

In March, different high courts and district courts had allowed the release of undertrial prisoners across Pakistan to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Supreme Court, however, overturned the judgement of the lower courts and declared the verdict on their release to be null and void.