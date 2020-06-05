Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court defers decision on bail of 73-year-old COVID-19 positive prisoner

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Court defers decision on bail of 73-year-old COVID-19 positive prisoner

Photo: AFP

The Sindh High Court deferred on Friday the bail application of a 73-year-old prisoner who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

He is also suffering from asthma and chronic bronchitis, according to a statement released by the Justice Project Pakistan.

Akbar Minhas has been diagnosed with multiple life-threatening ailments by the jail authorities themselves, Barrister Muhammad Asad Ashfaq told a division bench, comprising Justice Omar Sial and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi. “Minhas is clearly extremely frail and in need of urgent medical attention and rehabilitative care,” Ashfaq added.

The lawyer said that the superintendent of the jail should send reports of seriously ill undertrial prisoners to the court for their release on bail under Section 397 of Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978.

The court, however, declined the request to shift Minhas to a private facility for treatment and directed the jail authorities to ensure that all possible medical assistance to him.

The hearing has been adjourned till August.  

Minhas was arrested in July 2017 under sections 9 and 10 of National Accountability Bureau Ordinance, 1999 over alleged misappropriation of government land. Three people have already been released on bail in the case. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 21 along with hundreds of other prisoners from Karachi Central Jail.

“Elderly male prisoners with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable to the virus due to their compromised immune systems,” says the JPP. “The mortality rate in patients above the age of 50 is alarmingly high in Pakistan.” An 87-year-old prisoner Bahawal Khan at Karachi Central Jail lost his life to Covid-19 last week, raising concerns for others including Akbar.

With 553 reported infections including three deaths, Pakistan currently ranks among the top ten countries with the most cases of COVID-19 in prisons.

“Prisoners are wards of the state and it is the state’s responsibility to protect them,” said JPP Executive Director Sarah Belal. “Minhas has not been proven guilty of any crime and has already spent three years in jail and should not be handed the death sentence that this pandemic is for vulnerable prison populations”.

In March, different high courts and district courts had allowed the release of undertrial prisoners across Pakistan to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Supreme Court, however, overturned the judgement of the lower courts and declared the verdict on their release to be null and void.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Karachi's Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Karachi’s Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.