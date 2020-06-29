Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court asks Shehbaz Sharif to get tested for virus July 2

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Court asks Shehbaz Sharif to get tested for virus July 2

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: FILE

The Lahore High Court has ordered Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to get himself tested for coronavirus from the Institute of Public Health on July 2.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, was hearing a pre-arrest bail petition by the PML-N president in the assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

It extended Shehbaz’s interim bail till July 7 and directed the IPH director to submit the opposition leader’s test reports to the court.

Shehbaz’s counsel submitted that an application for exemption from personal appearance for his client, citing coronavirus.

The NAB prosecutor, however, argued that the PML-N’s president’s two-week isolation period had ended.

Shehbaz’s lawyer said the opposition leader is a cancer survivor of 70 years of age so it is dangerous for him to step out till he develops antibodies.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets 'revolutionary' new vaccine
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets ‘revolutionary’ new vaccine
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
ICC recalls Pakistan's 2019 World Cup win against South Africa
ICC recalls Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup win against South Africa
Charsadda woman kills son-in-law after he shoots, injures her: police
Charsadda woman kills son-in-law after he shoots, injures her: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.