Court asks Shehbaz Sharif to get tested for virus July 2

The Lahore High Court has ordered Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to get himself tested for coronavirus from the Institute of Public Health on July 2.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, was hearing a pre-arrest bail petition by the PML-N president in the assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

It extended Shehbaz’s interim bail till July 7 and directed the IPH director to submit the opposition leader’s test reports to the court.

Shehbaz’s counsel submitted that an application for exemption from personal appearance for his client, citing coronavirus.

The NAB prosecutor, however, argued that the PML-N’s president’s two-week isolation period had ended.

Shehbaz’s lawyer said the opposition leader is a cancer survivor of 70 years of age so it is dangerous for him to step out till he develops antibodies.