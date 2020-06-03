Wednesday, June 3, 2020  | 10 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Court approves Shehbaz Sharif’s bail till June 17

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Court approves Shehbaz Sharif’s bail till June 17

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: AFP

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif can’t be arrested by the National Accountability Bureau till June 17. The Lahore High Court approved his bail on Wednesday in the money laundering and assets cases.

He has been ordered to submit a Rs0.5 million surety bond.

The court was informed that Shehbaz’s arrest warrants in the case were issued on May 28 and he was summoned on June 2. Shehbaz’s lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar said that they feared that the accountability bureau would try to arrest him again. He was arrested in two cases before and NAB was given his physical remand, the lawyer said.

Syed Faisal Bukhari, who was representing NAB, said that the bureau had only called Shehbaz to ask him questions.

The bureau has once again summoned Shehbaz in the assets case on June 9. On Tuesday, a NAB team reached Shehbaz’s Model Town residence and stayed there for more than an hour after the PML-N leader failed to appear before it.

Many PML-N leaders such as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Marriyum Aurangzeb were present at the court for the bail hearing. The security around the court was tightened and very few people were allowed inside after Shehbaz reached the court. Many party supporters chanted slogan against NAB and the PTI government.

