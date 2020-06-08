‘Coronavirus will peak in Pakistan by the end of July’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that Pakistan is likely to see the number of coronavirus at their peak by the end of July or early August.

“We think that the peak will come at the end of July or in August,” PM Khan said in a televised statement. He reiterated that lockdowns don’t end the virus but slow down its pace.

“The whole world has lifted the lockdown because even the rich countries have understood that a country cannot tolerate bear the lockdown for long,” he tried to explain. “Even the country like America, where over 100,000 people have died, has opened the country with SOPs.”

Pakistan had gone into a lockdown in March after a spike in the number of infections. PM Khan said poor people and daily wagers had to go through a difficult time due to the lockdown.

He added his government, however, managed to distribute money among poor people and made their lives easier.

The premier urged people to adopt precautionary measures and follow the SOPs issued by the government.

“We know that coronavirus will spread,” he said, adding that the government is trying to slow it down so the hospitals don’t come under pressure.

The government will provide at least 1,000 ICU beds to the hospitals across the country to reduce the pressure on the healthcare system, he said.

PM Khan said he had observed that people were not taking the virus seriously and they were considering it some kind of flu. He asked them not to put the lives of their families and fellow Pakistanis in danger.

“First of all, wear the [face] masks because it has been proven in the world that masks have reduced the spread by 50%,” the premier said.