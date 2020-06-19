Coronavirus screening protocols for passengers at Lahore airport changed

The protocols for testing incoming passengers at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore have been changed.

Those passengers who do not show any virus symptoms will be allowed to leave for their homes. Those passengers who do show symptoms will be tested and kept at the government’s quarantine centre until their reports come out.

The new guidelines were sent to the airport management by the Punjab Health Department and will be implemented from June 20.

Teams of the department will monitor passengers arriving and those showing symptoms will have to be isolated at quarantine centres or private hotels. They will only be allowed to leave once their reports come out negative.

According to the guidelines, passengers residing in other provinces will be allowed to leave Lahore after a 14-day quarantine. Additionally, only one person will be allowed to receive passengers at the airport.