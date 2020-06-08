Coronavirus kills 29 more people in Sindh: health department

At least 29 people died of coronavirus in Sindh over the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Monday.

Of them, 24 died in Karachi alone, according to the health department.

Sindh reported 1,447 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Karachi reported 1,075 of them.

The virus has so far killed 679 people, while the number of active cases stands at 19,739 in Sindh.

The health department said that at least 468 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus has reached 19,137 in the province.