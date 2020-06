Coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Balochistan on Sunday, according to the provincial health department.

According to the health department, the province reported at least 115 new cases in the past 24 hours. The virus has so far killed 116 people in Balochistan.

The total number of known coronavirus cases in the province has reached 10,376. The health department said that at least 3,939 people have so far recovered from the virus.