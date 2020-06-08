Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Coronavirus has so far killed eight cops in Karachi: official

Posted: Jun 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Security personnel escort trucks carrying the wreckage of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane from the crash site in Karachi on May 28, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed lives of eight policemen in Karachi, a spokesperson for the Sindh police said Monday.

The spokesperson told SAMAA Digital that 465 personnel and officers of Sindh police have so far tested positive for the virus. The tests of their 618 members were conducted and 55 of them came positive.

At least 307 members of the force are still under treatment, while 150 have recovered and been sent home.

The spokesperson said that the department is taking good care of its personnel affected by the virus.

The virus has so far claimed 650 lives in Sindh, while the total number of known cases in the province has jumped to 38,903.

In Pakistan, at least 2,067 people have died of the virus. The total number of known cases in the country has exceeded 100,000.

