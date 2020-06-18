Coronavirus claims 44 lives in Karachi in last 24 hours

At least 44 people, including 13 women, have died of the coronavirus in Karachi in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Thursday.

Four deaths were reported in other parts of Sindh, taking the last 24 hours’ death toll to 48 in the province.

Sindh recorded 2,286 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the daily report. Karachi reported 1,719 of them.

The virus has so far killed 964 people, while the number of known active cases stands at 30,271 in the province.

The health department said that at least 2,417 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus has reached 31,034 in the province.