Friday, June 19, 2020  | 27 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Coronavirus claims 44 lives in Karachi in last 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus claims 44 lives in Karachi in last 24 hours

Motorcyclist wearing facemasks ride past a closed down street in the sealed Karachi Company area in Islamabad on June 15, 2020, as cases of COVID-19 coronavirus continue to rise. (AFP)

At least 44 people, including 18 women, have died of the coronavirus in Karachi in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Friday.

Five deaths were reported in other parts of Sindh, taking the last 24 hours’ death toll to 49 in the province.

Sindh recorded 2,894 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the daily report. Karachi reported 2,296 of them.

The virus has so far killed 1,013 people, while the number of known active cases stands at 31,425 in the province.

The health department said that at least 2,417 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus has reached 29,245 in the province.

MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
Did thousands of people fake domiciles to get Sindh jobs?
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
