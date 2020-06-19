Coronavirus claims 44 lives in Karachi in last 24 hours

At least 44 people, including 18 women, have died of the coronavirus in Karachi in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Friday.

Five deaths were reported in other parts of Sindh, taking the last 24 hours’ death toll to 49 in the province.

Sindh recorded 2,894 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the daily report. Karachi reported 2,296 of them.

The virus has so far killed 1,013 people, while the number of known active cases stands at 31,425 in the province.

The health department said that at least 2,417 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus has reached 29,245 in the province.