Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Coronavirus claims 30 lives in Karachi in past 24 hours

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus claims 30 lives in Karachi in past 24 hours

Commuters make their way through a traffic jam in a commercial area in Karachi on June 16, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

At least 30 people, including nine women, have died of the coronavirus in Karachi in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Tuesday.

Three women also died in Hyderabad, taking the last 24 hours’ death toll to 33 in Sindh.

Sindh recorded 2,287 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the daily report. Karachi reported 1,854 of them.

The virus has so far killed 886 people, while the number of known active cases stands at 27,737 in the province.

The health department said that at least 2,417 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus has reached 29,245 in the province.

A “smart lockdown” is expected in several areas of Sindh in the next few hours because of the increasing number cases in the province.

Coronavirus Karachi
 
