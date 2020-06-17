Coronavirus claims 136 lives in last 24 hours

At least 136 people have died in Pakistan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures released by the NCOC, the country reported 5,839 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The virus has far claimed 2,975 lives in the country, the NCOC said. The total number of known cases has exceeded 150,000.

According to the data, 58,437 patients have recovered from the virus in the country.

Due to the increasing number of cases, the provincial governments have decided to impose “smart lockdown” in the country. In Punjab, the government has already sealed some areas to contain the spread of the virus.

The Sindh government is also devising a plan to initially seal some areas in Karachi.