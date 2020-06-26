Coronavirus: 12 Pindi Bhattian shops sealed over SOP violations

Twelve shops were sealed in Pindi Bhattian on Thursday for violating the coronavirus SOPs issued by the government.

Assistant Commissioner Aitzaz Aslam has started an operation against shops that are not following the Punjab government’s instructions regarding precautionary measures to be taken against the deadly virus.

Shops in Aqil Gate, Main Bazar and Ghousia Market were sealed and shopkeepers were fined.

“Along with Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian and other districts in the area will also be checked,” AC Aslam said, adding that violation against SOPs will not be tolerated.

He reiterated that the government’s complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday will also be ensured.

Punjab has recorded over 70,000 coronavirus cases so far. Wearing masks has been made compulsory across the country.