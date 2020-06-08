Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
Centre providing 1,000 ICU beds to provinces: Asad Umar

Posted: Jun 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Centre providing 1,000 ICU beds to provinces: Asad Umar

The federal government will distribute 1,000 ICU beds to hospitals across the country throughout the month of June, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said.

The Centre has also distributed 250 ventilators among provinces in the last week, he said.

Of these, 72 were given to Punjab and Islamabad. Fifty-two were given to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa each and 20 ventilators were provided to Balochistan, the minister tweeted.

A “balanced number” of these ventilators were also sent to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Umar assured that the government was planning a package for hospitals to reduce their overall burden as the number of coronavirus cases across the country increase. The government has also planned things for July, he said.

The minister added that the government has updated their Pak Nighban app. It will allow users to see availability of beds, ventilators and their capacity in real-time at various health centres across Pakistan.

