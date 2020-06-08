Centre providing 1,000 ICU beds to provinces: Asad Umar

The federal government will distribute 1,000 ICU beds to hospitals across the country throughout the month of June, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said.

The Centre has also distributed 250 ventilators among provinces in the last week, he said.

Of these, 72 were given to Punjab and Islamabad. Fifty-two were given to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa each and 20 ventilators were provided to Balochistan, the minister tweeted.

We have decided in the NCOC meeting this morning that the federal government will ensure increase of 1000 beds with oxygen supply capability in the major cities of the country within the month of june — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 8, 2020

A “balanced number” of these ventilators were also sent to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Umar assured that the government was planning a package for hospitals to reduce their overall burden as the number of coronavirus cases across the country increase. The government has also planned things for July, he said.

The minister added that the government has updated their Pak Nighban app. It will allow users to see availability of beds, ventilators and their capacity in real-time at various health centres across Pakistan.