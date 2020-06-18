Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

CCTV video shows attacker buying knives before murdering Dr Farooq

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mohsin was first captured by CCTV withdrawing money from machine

The Metropolitan police in the UK have released a “CCTV timeline” that shows Mohsin Ali Syed, one of the Pakistani men convicted of murdering MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq in London in 2010, withdrawing money from a cash machine in Edgware on September 14, 2010 - two days before the murder.

The Metropolitan police identified the moment as “a breakthrough for detectives” and this was the first time Mohsin was captured by a CCTV camera.

The video showed him and another suspected attacker Kashif Khan Kamran roaming around Edgware station on September 14, 2010. Mohsin can also be seen buying a set of knives from a store, one of which was used to murder Dr Imran Farooq.

On September 16, 2010, the two men could be seen sitting at a bus stop less than 30 minutes before Dr Imran Farooq’s murder.

The CCTV timeline was shared by Metropolitan police on its Twitter account here.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Dr Imran Farooq London
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Imran Farooq, Murder, Altaf Hussain, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.