CCTV video shows attacker buying knives before murdering Dr Farooq

Mohsin was first captured by CCTV withdrawing money from machineThe Metropolitan police in the UK have released a “CCTV timeline” that shows Mohsin Ali Syed, one of the Pakistani men convicted of murdering MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq in London in 2010, withdrawing money from a cash machine in Edgware on September 14, 2010 - two days before the murder.The Metropolitan police identified the moment as “a breakthrough for detectives” and this was the first time Mohsin was captured by a CCTV camera.The video showed him and another suspected attacker Kashif Khan Kamran roaming around Edgware station on September 14, 2010. Mohsin can also be seen buying a set of knives from a store, one of which was used to murder Dr Imran Farooq.On September 16, 2010, the two men could be seen sitting at a bus stop less than 30 minutes before Dr Imran Farooq’s murder.The CCTV timeline was shared by Metropolitan police on its Twitter account here.