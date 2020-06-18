CCTV video shows attacker buying knives before murdering Dr Farooq

Mohsin was first captured by CCTV withdrawing money from machine

The Metropolitan police identified the moment as “a breakthrough for detectives” and this was the first time Mohsin was captured by a CCTV camera.

The video showed him and another suspected attacker Kashif Khan Kamran roaming around Edgware station on September 14, 2010. Mohsin can also be seen buying a set of knives from a store, one of which was used to murder Dr Imran Farooq.

On September 16, 2010, the two men could be seen sitting at a bus stop less than 30 minutes before Dr Imran Farooq’s murder.

The CCTV timeline was shared by Metropolitan police on its Twitter account