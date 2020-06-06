Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Cases registered against 21 drivers for SOP violations

Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Cases registered against 21 drivers for SOP violations

The Sindh government has been taking strict action against violations by intra-city and intra-district transporters. 

Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah gave SAMAA TV a breakdown on what has been done so far.

Cases were registered against 21 drivers of passenger coaches in Karachi for violating the coronavirus standard operating procedures. 

In Karachi, over 32 passenger buses, coaches and taxis have been seized and locked up at various police stations, said Shah.

He said fines worth Rs77,300 have been imposed on 91 passenger vehicles across Sindh.

Action against violators is being taken in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shikarpur, Badin, Sukkur, Larakana, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur and other cities. 

Around 80 drivers have so far been arrested for violations in Karachi and fines have been imposed on 50 vehicles.

Show-cause notices have been sent to six regional transport secretaries for not taking action against violators. 

The transport minister said it is mandatory for the driver and passenger to wear a mask during travel.

Ever since public transport has been resumed in the city, people have been seen without masks or gloves. The rules of social distancing are also not being followed. 

Sindh
 
