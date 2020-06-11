Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Body of young Balochistan cricketer found in Duki

Posted: Jun 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Body of young Balochistan cricketer found in Duki

Photo: SAMAA TV reporter

Police in Balochistan’s Dukki district have found body of a young cricketer who went missing four days ago, a police official said Thursday.

Abdul Majeed, a young cricketer who played from the local Young Fighters cricket club, had gone on a picnic with two friends four days ago but didn’t return home, area SHO Noorul Haq Loni told SAMAA TV. His body was found in Salezai area.

Police have arrested one of his friends in connection with the murder, while the other has escaped to Afghanistan, Loni said.

Majeed received three bullets, according to Dr Johar Khan, who had conducted his autopsy.

His body has been handed over to the family.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
Dukki, Balochistan, Murder
 
