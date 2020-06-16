Bilawal blames centre for transmission of coronavirus to rural areas

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blamed on Tuesday the federal government for the transmission of coronavirus from cities to villages.

“We could have at least saved our villages, if we had continued the lockdown until Eid,” the PPP chairman said while addressing a National Assembly session Tuesday.

“We were to listen to the World Health Organisation, but our prime minister was listening to his ATM.”

He said that everyone knew that the number of infections would further rise after Eid.

“By lifting the lockdown, you transmitted coronavirus to villages from cities,” Bilawal said.

He said China and Germany overcame the virus. “We did not learn from Italy, neither did we learn from Australia and New Zealand.”

The PPP chairman said poor countries were also fighting the pandemic. Not a single person has died of the virus in a poor country like Vietnam, he said.

“We just won the 1992 World Cup,” Bilawal took a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prior to him, Information Minister Shibli Faraz admitted that people didn’t act upon SOPs while shopping ahead of Eid.

“The public didn’t even care about SOPs on the occasion of Eid,” Faraz said. “The number of cases increased because of non-implementation of SOPs.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had eased the lockdown restrictions in May. The number of coronavirus cases has since multiplied.

Pakistan has reported 148,921 coronavirus cases and 2,900 fatalities so far. The numbers are expected to rise until the end of July.